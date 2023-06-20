ForMin Odobescu: Romania is a supporter of Moldova's European path.

Romania is a supporter of Moldova's "European path" and this process will be followed "together" by the two countries, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said in Chisinau on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

She held a press conference with her counterpart Nicu Popescu.

"This is an important moment, we are working together to achieve this goal. I believe that Romania has proved clearly and repeatedly in its dialogue with European partners that it is a supporter of the Republic of Moldova in this European path, and we will travel this path together," said the head of Romanian diplomacy, referring to the accession of the neighbouring country to the EU.

Luminita Odobescu said that Romania supports as a priority "obtaining as soon as possible a favourable decision for the Republic of Moldova to start accession negotiations with the European Union." In this regard, Odobescu referred to the preparation of the transfer of expertise in the area of European Affairs, "with the participation of specialists from ministries and other governmental institutions in Bucharest, for the benefit of our colleagues in Chisinau."

The Romanian minister also mentioned that her visit to Chisinau is also in preparation for the visit to Moldova of the Prime Minister and the President of the Senate, which will take place "soon."

Minister Nicu Popescu spoke of the "excellent" cooperation with Romania, mentioning the support offered by Romania in the energy, political and financial areas, especially in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Romania plays and has always played a leading role in managing and setting the European agenda towards the Republic of Moldova," Popescu said.

He brought to mind that, at Romania's initiative and with Romania's support, the European Union has launched several initiatives that will support the Republic of Moldova, "including the adoption of the new sanctions regime against those who try to destabilise the Republic of Moldova."

Nicu Popescu referred to the European Commission's new recommendations for his country in view of EU accession.

"We hope and expect that by the end of this year the Republic of Moldova will obtain the recommendation to start the negotiations for the accession to the European Union," said the minister of Chisinau.