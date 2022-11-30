ForMin of Bosnia and Herzegovina highlights importance of NATO's presence, guarantee of security

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turkovic appreciated on Wednesday the importance of NATO's presence in her country, guaranteeing its security.

The official showed that Bosnia and Herzegovina is worried about the future, and the NATO ministerial meeting in Bucharest is very important considering the situation in the Western Balkans and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"NATO's presence is extremely important for Bosnia and Herzegovina because it is the guarantee of our security. Therefore, my presence today at the summit and the opportunity to address my colleagues means a lot and we have high hopes from this summit," said minister Bisera Turkovic, at the Palace of the Parliament, on the second day of the NATO Ministerial.

The Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers continues on Wednesday, in Bucharest. On the second day of the meeting, a new session of the North Atlantic Council will be held with Finland and Sweden, countries invited to join the organization, followed by a session in which the heads of diplomacy from the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, will also join the discussions. AGERPRES