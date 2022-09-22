ForMinAurescu, in New York, about Romania's model on rights of minorities along ethnic, linguistic, religious dimensions

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Wednesday, in New York, in the High-Level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

According to a press release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, the Romanian minister presented Romania's model in terms of protecting the rights of persons belonging to national minorities along the ethnic, linguistic and religious dimensions, our country being a state that places interethnic and intercultural dialogue at the center of the policies developed in this field.

Aurescu expressed Romania's availability to share its experience on the observance of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities with other interested UN member states.