Four Romanian crews progress to finals of 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan

Four Romanian crews progressed to the finals after the first day on Friday of the 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland, according to Agerpres.

The four crews that have secured a berth in the finals are the women's pair (W2-) (Adriana Ailincai, Iuliana Buhus); women's double sculls (W2x) (Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis), both of which won their respective heats; women's eight (W8+) (Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Amalia Beres, Ioana Vrinceanu, Maria Tivodariu, Madalina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu, Daniela Druncea) and men's eight (M8+) (Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu), who ran in test races for lanes. The women's crew won the race, while the men's came second, behind Germany.

Five Romanian crews progressed to the semi-finals. In the men's pair (M2-) event Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa took second place in the second heat. In the men's double sculls (M2+) event, Ioan Prundeanu and Marian-Florian Enache managed to win heat three. In the men's four (M4-) event, Mihaita-Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari took second place in the third heat. Ionela-Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina-Elena Beleaga came in second in the second heat of the lightweight women's double sculls (LW2x) event. In the men's single sculls (M1x), Mihai Chiruta was fifth in heat one and second in the first repechage.

Three more Romanian crews will compete in the repechages. In the women's four (W4-) event, Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Dumitrita Juncanariu, Beatrice-Madalina Parfenie and Roxana-Iuliana Anghel finished third in the first heat. In the women's quadruple sculls (W4x), Nicoleta Pascanu, Andrea-Ioana Budeanu, Elena Logofatu and Alina-Maria Baletchi took fourth place in heat one. In men's quadruple sculls (M4x) event, Gheorghe-Robert Dedu, Adrian Damii, Alexandru-Cosmin Macovei, Andrei-Sebastian Cornea finished third in heat two.

Romania has lined up 45 rowers and 12 crews in the European Rowing Championships, which take place in Poznan, Poland, October 9-11.

In 2019, in the European Championships in Lucerne, Switzerland, Romania won gold, four silver medals and one bronze medal. Romania was first in the medal standings of the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Duisburg (5-3-2) and the 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships in Belgrade (5-2-0).