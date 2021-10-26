Four TV shows fined for broadcasts focusing pandemic that broke audiovisual law

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) has stated that, in the past five months, it imposed 15 fines and 11 public summons on television and radio channels for broadcasts discussing the pandemic and vaccination while violating the audiovisual law, agerpres reports.

"The Council had several public meetings, sometimes even three per week, in the past five months, during which the members analyzed the monitoring reports prepared for various television programmes during which pandemic or vaccination-related topics were addressed and, finding violations of the provisions of the audiovisual law, they imposed 26 sanctions on broadcasters, out of which 15 fines (in the amount of 305,000 lei) and 11 public summons," informed the CNA, on Monday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Antena 3, Romania TV, Nasul TV, Realitatea Plus, Metropola TV, Kapital TV and Radio Dobrogea received the fines and sanctions for violating certain provisions of the audiovisual law regarding "correct information," "human dignity," "xenophobia."CNA representatives pointed out that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they discussed with both representatives of broadcasters and authorities regarding the strict observance of the provisions of the audiovisual law regarding the correct information of the public in addressing the pandemic.