Fourteen presidential bids officially final

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Friday reported that 14 presidential bids and electoral logos submitted by political parties, electoral alliances, citizens' organisations belonging to national minorities and independent candidates are now final.

According to BEC, the final candidates in the election for the president of Romania are: Viorel Catarama - the Liberal Right; Viorica Dancila - the Social Democratic Party; Theodor Paleologu - the People's Movement Party; Klaus Iohannis - the National Liberal Party; Dan Barna - the USR-PLUS Alliance; Kelemen Hunor - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania; Mircea Diaconu - the UN OM Alliance; Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels - the Party of Humanist Power; Catalin Ivan - the Alternative for National Dignity; Bogdan Marian-Stanoevici - independent; John-Ion Banu - the Romanian Nation Party; Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - the New Romania Party; Alexandru Cumpanasu - independent; Ninel Peia - the Romanian People Party.On Saturday, a draw will be held at the BEC headquarters to establish the order of the candidates on the ballot papers.