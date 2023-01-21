France: Assembly of Orthodox Bishops speaks out against initiative to legalise euthanasia

His Grace Marc of Neamț attended last week the meeting of the Assembly of Orthodox Bishops of France (AEOF). The hierarchs spoke against a bill that would allow “active assistance in dying” – specifically euthanasia for people.

This goes against all fundamental Christian and human values, the hierarchs said in a Statement clarifying the theological and ethical foundations of the Orthodox Church regarding end-of-life care, according to basilica.ro.

“Whether we like it or not, ethics has a metaphysical dimension. One current of opinion would like to eliminate this dimension, which would open the way to a so-called ‘right to grant death’. In this case, life would no longer be considered a gift,” the hierarchs write in the statement.

“This relativisation of values seems dangerous to us. Doctors, too, are concerned about this shift in emphasis and the ethical and practical implications that would arise from it.”

“Death is part of the human condition marked by the fall of Adam, but the life of a human person cannot be reduced to death. The human condition should always be seen in the light of Christ’s Resurrection,” France’s Orthodox bishops write.

Metropolitan Dimitrios of France chaired the meeting.

The hierarchs exchanged information about the dioceses they guide, welcomed the election and enthronement of the new Archbishop of Nova Justiniana and All Cyprus, His Beatitude George of Paphos, and wished the Orthodox faithful a happy new year.

The meeting was followed by the Divine Liturgy celebrated at the Greek Cathedral of St Stephen in Paris.

The next AEOF meeting is scheduled for 23 March 2023.