Franklin Templeton's Romania CEO: Time Gov't was genuinely concerned to develop country's capital market

The government should be genuinely concerned to develop the country's capital market, and the listing of state-owned companies such as Hidroelectrica and Bucharest Airports could significantly contribute to Romania's promotion to emerging market status, says Johan Meyer, Franklin Templeton Investments CEO and Fondul Proprietatea portfolio manager.

We are pleased to see that investor interest in the local capital market has remained strong, despite the last two years characterized by legislative and fiscal instability in Romania. The listing of state-owned companies, such as Hidroelectrica and Bucharest Airports, should significantly contribute to ensuring Romania's promotion to emerging market status, and the strict financial reporting and management responsibility standards required for the listings would ensure that these state-run companies are managed wisely, for the benefit of all Romanians who are actually the final owners, Johan Meyer said on Thursday during an event dedicated to investors.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited - the Bucharest Branch, as Fondul Proprietatea Investment Manager, is organizing the annual 'Investor Days' event on September 5 and 6 in Bucharest, in partnership with Wood & Company.

For the last seven years, Fondul Proprietatea has been one of the most active and dedicated promoters of the Romanian capital market, participating in over 110 conferences on emerging and frontier markets and in 105 roadshows for investors worldwide.