Freezing cold nationwide, this week, weather authority says

The weather will be freezing cold in the next 24 hours, and at altitudes over 1,700 meters there will be snow and sleet, according to an information issued on Wednesday by the the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

During the interval of September 22, 10:00 - September 23, 10:00, in the mountains, mostly at altitudes above 1,700 meters, there will be precipitations under the form of sleet and moderate snowfall, especially on the ridge of the Meridional Carpathians (10-15 liters / square meter), where snowfall will occur on small areas.

The weather will continue to be especially cold throughout the country, and during the night in the inter-mountains depressions and in the Subcarpathian hills in the South there will be minimum temperatures of 0 - 3 degrees, favoring the isolated frost.Temporarily, winds will intensify in the Eastern, South-Eastern and the South-Western extremity regions, with speeds between 40 and 50 km/h, respectively in the high mountain area, with over 60 km/h.On Thursday and Friday the weather will be especially cold in most of the country. The wind will intensify in most regions, particularly in the mountain areas.AGERPRES