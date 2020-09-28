French Ambassador, at mandate end: These three years in service of Romanian-French relation were full of satisfactions

The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, said, at the end of her mandate, that her activity in the Romanian Capital was a rich one and full of satisfactions, recalling the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, and the Romanian-French Cultural Season.

"I am preparing to leave Bucharest for another destination. I want to confess to you how these three years were for me rich and full of satisfactions. I worked with enthusiasm to strengthen the political, economic and cultural bonds between the two countries," said the diplomat in a video message posted on the Twitter page of the French Embassy in Romania.

She recalled that during her mandate, Romania held the rotational Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the France-Romania Cultural Season took place, events that she called "an opportunity".

"They brought together the two countries and the two peoples and gave us the occasion to have higher ambitions for Europe and for our bilateral relationship," she shows.

Furthermore, Ramis also sends a message to Romanian officials.

"The relationship between France and Romania is a special, old, affective one and I would say an inner one, supported by an old friendship and history and I thank the Romanian political authorities for their commitment to this relationship," she said.

In this sense, she mentioned the Romanian community in France and the French community in Romania. About the latter, she says that "it proved its resilience and has proven that it can adapt, in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis and the constraints imposed by the pandemic."

"To all I say 'Thank you and good bye!'" Michele Ramis concluded her message.

According to a decree dated September 18, published on the official portal www.legisfrance.gouv.fr, the future ambassador of France in Romania is Laurence Auer.