 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

French ambassador Auer awards Knight's Insignia of Ordre des Palmes Academiques to Botosani teacher

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis ambasada frantei

The French Ambassador to Romania, Ms. Laurence Auer, awarded on Friday the insignia of Knight of the Order of Academic Palms (Ordre des Palmes Academiques), in recognition for his work in the service of La Francophonie, to the French language teacher Gabriela Mangir with the A. T. Laurien National College of Botosani.

The event took place in the Aula Magna of the A. T. Laurian College in the presence of the collective of teachers of the teaching unit, as well as the prefect Dan Nechifor, the president of the northeastern Botosani County Council, Doina Federovici, and the leadership of the County School Inspectorate.

Gabriela Mangir is the president of the Botosani Branch of the Romanian Association of French Teachers and has received the distinction for exceptional results in the teaching activity.

The Ordre des Palmes Academiques is awarded by the President of the French Republic and rewards the merits of educational personalities. Created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1808, under the name of Officer of the Academy, to reward academic, university activities, the order was reinstated on October 4, 1955, by Edgar Faure (1908-1988, President of the French Council of Ministers from 23 February 1955 to 24 January 1956), under the name of Ordre des Palmes Academiques.

The A. T. Laurien National College is in its turn a high school awarded with "Label Franc Education", a mark of the quality of bilingual French language education.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.