French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our Europe

Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has brought the war back to Europe, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently paying a visit to the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, said on Sunday.

"Since February 24, a sentence has been on everyone's lips: the war has returned to Europe. A few weeks ago, many of us did not imagine that such a thing could happen. Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of Romania and at the gates of Europe, at the gates of our Europe," she said, Agerpres.ro informs.