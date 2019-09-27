French Embassy in Bucharest opens an online book of condolences for Jacques Chirac
"France is mourning the death of Jacques Chirac, a statesman, a great European and a friend of Romania, a country he visited many times, especially on the occasion of the 2007 Francophony Summit," shows the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission.
On the occasion of the day of mourning announced by President Emmanuel Macron, on Monday, the flags of the Romanian Embassy in Bucharest will be lowered at half-mast and the Embassy will open an online condolence book on its website.
The former French president Jacques Chirac died on Thursday. He was the President of France between 1995 and 2007