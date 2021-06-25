Friday's exchange rate: Euro trades at 4.9254 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92541 US dollar USD 4.12411 Swiss franc CHF 4.49851 British pound GBP 5.7365100 Japanese yen JPY 3.72391 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22921 Russian rouble RUB 0.05721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47441 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63911 gram of gold XAU 236.40541 SDR XDR 5.8935The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.