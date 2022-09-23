Friendship Bridge between Romania and Bulgaria closes Sunday for one hour

Road traffic will be closed on Sunday, for one hour, on DN 5 (km 63+012 - km 64+884), Friendship Bridge, in order to hold the international athletic event Free Spirit Run Giurgiu - Ruse, informs the National Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR).

"The event is organized by the local administrations of Ruse (Bulgaria) and Giurgiu (Romania), through the Dunav Sports Clubs and Dunarea Municipal Sport Club 2020 Giurgiu, with the agreement of the athletics federations of the two countries (Romania and Bulgaria)," the source says.AGERPRES