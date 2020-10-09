Gabriel-Ioan Avramescu has been appointed state counselor with Chancellery of Prime Minister

Gabriel Ioan-Avramescu has been appointed state counselor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister following a decision of PM Ludovic Orban, according to Agerpres.
The decision was published in the Official Journal on Friday.
