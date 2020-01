Gabriela Scutea picked for chief of the General Prosecutor's Office

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu announced on Tuesday that he is recommending Gabriela Scutea to be appointed as chief prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office at the High Court of Casation and Justice (PICCJ).

According to the procedure, the minister's proposal will be submitted to the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) for an opinion. If the opinion is positive, Predoiu will submit the proposal to President Klaus Iohannis for the appointment of the new chief prosecutor.