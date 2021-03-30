Galati County enters COVID-19 red zone; cumulative rate in Ilfov County: 9.12

Galati County has entered the COVID-19 red zone for a 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate of 3.01 cases per 1,000 population, up from the previous day's 2.93, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The rate in Bucharest City was 7.02 cases per 1,000 population a slight decrease from a previous 7.06.

Ilfov County has the highest cumulative rate of 9.12 cases per 1,000 population, up from a previous 8.51.

Also in the red zone are the counties of Timis - 6.00; Cluj - 5.90; Brasov - 5.16; Constanta 4.24; Hunedoara - 4.71; Alba - 3.68; Arad - 3.48; Sibiu - 3.43; Giurgiu - 3.41, and Salaj - 3.02.

Another 25 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, including: Valcea - 2.91; Bihor - 2.90; Dolj and Braila - 2.89.

In the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, are four counties, with the lowest rates being reported in Suceava - 1.04; Harghita 1.18; Vrancea - 1.27, and Buzau - 1.44.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest City - 1,331, and the counties of Ilfov - 571; Cluj - 441; Timis - 285, and Brasov - 261.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Gorj - 26; Mehedinti - 34, and Caras-Severin - 40.

In the last 24 hours, 6,204 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Romania.