Gas regulated price dips by over 5 pct with 1 July

The gas price is going to drop by over 5 percent as of July 1 for all the regulated consumers, on Monday decided the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

"The ANRE regulation committee has endorsed in its Monday sitting (24 June 2019) the prices for the regulated natural gas supply to the household consumers, valid as of 1 July 2019. So, the gas prices for over 3 million household consumers having their annual consumption below 280 MWh, calculated in accordance with the provisions of the methodologies in force will record an over 5 percent drop for the entire regulated supply market," the ANRE release sent on Monday to AGERPRES reads.

This development is mainly generated by the decrease in the prices of the two large natural gas regulated market providers, namely the E.ON Gaz Furnizare Romania the prices of which drop by 3.71 percent, and Engie Romania which will diminish its prices by 7.89 percent.