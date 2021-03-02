 
     
GCS: 106 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours

coronavirus

A number of 106 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, it is about 62 men and 44 women.

105 deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 20,509 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.

Worldwide, 2,484,324 people had died until as of March 1.

