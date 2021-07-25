GCS: 109 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 19,000 tests performed in 24 hours

A number of 109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 19,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, agerpres.ro confirms.

As of Sunday, 1,082,292 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,047,246 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,623,799 RT-PCR tests and 1,757,727 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 9,442 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,399 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,043 on request) and 9,642 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, nine people were reconfirmed positive.