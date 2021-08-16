GCS: 112 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, 941 persons hospitalized

A number of 941 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 121 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.

On the Romanian territory, 2,483 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 1,051 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 64,374 people are in quarantine at home, and there are 65 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 376 calls were recorded to the unique emergency number 112.