GCS: 1,169 people - positively reconfirmed with COVID-19

A number of 1,169 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,169 people were reconfirmed positively," GCS said.

A total of 7,365 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 31,458 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed.

