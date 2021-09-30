GCS: 12,032 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; approximately 68,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 12,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with approximately 68,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,233,668 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,118,816 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 9,611,012 RT-PCR tests and 3,245,416 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.In the past 24 hours, 25,581 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,775 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,806 on request) and 42,395 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 928 people were reconfirmed positive.