GCS: 12,351 people under institutional quarantine, 17,797 - in home isolation

A total of 12,351 people are placed under institutional quarantine in Romania, and another 17,797 are in isolation at home, under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

As many as 313,621 coronavirus tests have been processed nationwide to this date.

There have been 393 calls to the single emergency number 112 in the past 24 hours and 1,079 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free citizens' support line.

GCS urges the Romanians to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free line for recommendations and other information. This is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly dedicated to informing the citizens.

Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the coronavirus on a dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.

As many as 1,303,853 COVID-19 cases were reported as of May 17 in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.