As many as 1,258 people are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 71,895 people are isolated at home and under medical monitoring as a result of the outbreak with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

According to the quoted source, 630,374 tests have been processed nationwide so far.In the last 24 hours, 297 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112.