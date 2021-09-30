GCS: 1,364 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; hospitalized persons - 12,168, of whom 315 children

A number of 12,168 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 315 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, 1,364 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of whom 16 are children, agerpres reports.

In Romania, 61,976 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 10,630 are in institutionalized isolation.Also, 63,120 people are in quarantine at home, and 166 people are in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 7,134 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 859 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.