GCS: 13,746 persons are in quarantine; another 14,491 in home isolation

A number of 13,746 persons are in institutionalized quarantine in Romania, following the epidemic with the novel coronavirus, and another 14,491 are in home isolation and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

According to the quoted source, until this moment, at the national level 303,734 tests regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 402 calls to the single emergency line 112 were recorded, as well as 4,961 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) opened especially for informing citizens.