 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 13,746 persons are in quarantine; another 14,491 in home isolation

facebook.com
izolare coronavirus

A number of 13,746 persons are in institutionalized quarantine in Romania, following the epidemic with the novel coronavirus, and another 14,491 are in home isolation and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

According to the quoted source, until this moment, at the national level 303,734 tests regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 402 calls to the single emergency line 112 were recorded, as well as 4,961 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) opened especially for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.