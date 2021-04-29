GCS: 138 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours

A number of 138 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, it is about 68 men and 70 women.

According to the GCS, 132 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, three patients did not have comorbidities, and for another three no comorbidities have been reported so far.Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 27,971 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.At the same time, 190 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.Worldwide, 3,026,902 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died.