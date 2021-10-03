 
     
GCS: 1,440 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, including 21 children

A number of 13,319 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, including 345 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

According to the cited source, 1,440 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 21 are children.

In Romania, 76,997 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 11,683 are in institutional isolation, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, 62,139 people are in quarantine at home and 180 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

