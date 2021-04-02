Romania: 145 persons infected with coronavirus died in past 24 hours; death toll 23,819

A number of 145 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to GCS, 82 men and 63 women died in the reference interval.

136 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, two deceased patients did not have any associated diseases, and for seven deceased patients there haven't been any comorbidites reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 23,819 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, up to April 1, 2,791,055 people have died until now.

AGERPRES.