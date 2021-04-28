GCS: 150 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours

A number of 150 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), report agerpres.

According to the GCS, it is about 72 men and 78 women.

According to the GCS, 140 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and 10 deceased patients did not have comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 27,833 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.Worldwide, 3,026,902 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died.