 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 150 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours

myjourneytojesus.wordpress.com
lumanare

A number of 150 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), report agerpres.

According to the GCS, it is about 72 men and 78 women.

According to the GCS, 140 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and 10 deceased patients did not have comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 27,833 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, 3,026,902 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.