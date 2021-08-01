GCS: 152 new caes of coronavirus infectiom; almost 21,900 tests performed in the past 24 hours

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Sunday, 1,083,341 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,047,767 patients have been declared cured.To date, 8,704,268 RT-PCR tests and 1,855,687 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.In the past 24 hours, 10,802 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,770 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 8,032 on request) and 11,097 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 19 people were reconfirmed positively.