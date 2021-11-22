GCS: 1,550 new cases of COVID-19; over 18,000 tests in 24 hours

A number of 1,550 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, agerpres reports.

As of Monday, 1,764,251 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania, of which 10,067 were re-infected patients, tested positive at more than 180 days after the first period of illness.

According to the GCS, 1,645,732 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 10,628,259 RT-PCR tests and 5,197,976 antigenic rapid tests have been processed so far.In the last 24 hours, 5,149 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,586 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,563 on request) and 13,226 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 315 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19.