GCS: 17 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients reported in last 24 hours

A total of 17 deaths - 11 men and 6 women - in patients infected with the new coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

The deceased persons were hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Dolj, Harghita, Ilfov, Mehedinti, Prahova, Satu Mare, Timis and Vaslui.No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.Of the 17 deaths, two were recorded in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, one in the 60-69 age group, seven in the 70-79 age group, and six in the age group over 80 years.According to the GCS, all deaths are from patients who have experienced comorbidities.Of the 17 patients who died, 13 were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated.The four vaccinated patients who died ranged in age from 40 to 49 and over 80.All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 58,796 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.