GCS: 175 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hours; death toll 23,409

A number of 175 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, 104 men and 71 women have died.

170 of the deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, three deceased patients did not have comorbidities, and for two deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 23,409 people diagnosed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, up to March 29, 2,721,891 people died.

