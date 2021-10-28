GCS: 1,881 patients with COVID-19 in ICU; 35 are children

A number of 20,249 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of whom 459 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, 1,881 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of whom 35 are children.

In Romania, 149,355 people confirmed with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 19,314 are in institutional isolation.Also, 56,208 people are in quarantine at home, and 102 people are in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 7,483 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 712 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.