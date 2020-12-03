GCS: 211 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,876

As many as 211 people - 125 men and 86 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,876, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

The GCS states that one death was recorded in the age category 0 to 9 years, two deaths in the age category 20 to 29 years, one death in the age category 30 to 39 years, nine deaths in the age category 40 to 49 years, 23 deaths in the age category 50 to 59 years, 49 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 62 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 64 deaths in the age category over 80 years.

The deceased child is a one-year-old girl from Arges County, who had several comorbidities, the GCS adds.

According to the GCS, 202 of the deaths recorded were of some patients who had medical history, three deaths had no comorbidities, and no medical record have been reported for six of the dead to date.