A number of 224 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the retesting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 150 people were reconfirmed positively," GCS said.

A total of 2,049 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 7,783 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group said.

AGERPRES