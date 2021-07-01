GCS: 31 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; in nearly 26,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

A number of 31 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following almost 26,000 tests nationwide, the The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, on Romania's territory there have been 1,080,823 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus, and 1,045,351 patients were declared cured.

At a national level, 8,361,683 RT-PCR tests and 1,470,233 rapid antigenic tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 15,234 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,368 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,866 upon request) and 10,750 rapid antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 13 people were reconfirmed positive.