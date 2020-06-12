 
     
GCS: 3,393 Romanian citizens abroad, novel coronavirus positive

A number of 3,393 Romanian citizens abroad have tested positive for COVID-19, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday.

Among these, a number of 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 681 in Germany, 97 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, UAE, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.

According to GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, 114 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US and one in Brazil.

From among the Romanian citizens confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, 29 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

