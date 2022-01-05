GCS: 409 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 6 are children; 30 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients reported in 24 hours

A number of 2,259 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalised, of whom 88 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 409 patients are hospitalised in the ICUs, of whom 6 are children.Of the patients admitted to intensive care, 34 had a certificate attesting to vaccination against COVID.According to the data available in the alerte.ms application, at national level, there are 1,286 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, of which 304 in Bucharest.In the last 24 hours, there were 2,492 calls to the 112 single emergency number and 555 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), which is open especially for informing citizens.

A total of 30 deaths - 16 men and 14 women - in patients infected with the new coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, six of them before the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.



According to the GCS, all deaths are in patients who had experienced comorbidities.



Of the 30 patients who died, 24 were unvaccinated and 6 were vaccinated. The 6 vaccinated deceased patients were between the ages of 60-69 and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.



There were reported 6 deaths prior to the reference period, which occurred in Suceava County - two in October 2021 and four in November 2021.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 58,896 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.