 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 413 new infections with coronavirus; in total - 32,948 cases

bay939.com.au
coronavirus covid-19

Another 413 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching on Monday the sum of 32,948.

In the ICU units, at this time, there are 235 patients admitted.

Of the persons confirmed positive, 23,552 were discharged. Of them, 21,692 are cured patients, while 1,860 - asymptomatic carriers discharged 10 days after being confirmed positive. At the same time, up to now, 573 patients that have tested positive were discharged upon their request.

Up to this time, at the national level, 854,241 tests were processed, the GCS shows.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.