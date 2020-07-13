GCS: 413 new infections with coronavirus; in total - 32,948 cases

Another 413 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching on Monday the sum of 32,948.

In the ICU units, at this time, there are 235 patients admitted.

Of the persons confirmed positive, 23,552 were discharged. Of them, 21,692 are cured patients, while 1,860 - asymptomatic carriers discharged 10 days after being confirmed positive. At the same time, up to now, 573 patients that have tested positive were discharged upon their request.

Up to this time, at the national level, 854,241 tests were processed, the GCS shows.