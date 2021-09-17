 
     
GCS: 4,478 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2; more than 46,000 tests in 24hrs

A number of 4,478 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 46,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group(GCS) reported on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Friday, 1,139,505 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,075,499 patients have been declared cured.

At the national level, to date, 9,354,630 RT-PCR tests and 2,816,721 rapid antigen tests have been carried out.

In the past 24 hours, 19,108 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,782 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,326 on request) and 26,950 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 399 people were reconfirmed to be positive.

