GCS: 484 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests performed in the last 24 hours - over 34,000

A number of 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 34,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, the cited source states.

As of Thursday, 1,074,781 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,030,137 patients have been declared cured.

To date, as many as 7,735,577 RT-PCR tests and 1,083,201 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 22,035 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,617 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 11,418 on request) and 12,178 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, 134 people retested positive.