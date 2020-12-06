Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 6 ore 23 minute
 
     
GCS: 5,231 new cases of COVID-19; 17,530 tests carried out in the past 24 hours

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours as there were 17,530 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

In Romania, 513,576 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far.

A total of 405,612 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 4,255,481 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 17,530 were performed in the past 24 hours - 11,391 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,139 upon request.

Since the last information provided by GCS, the results of 26 tests previously processed in the past 24 hours and submitted by 6 December have been reported.

