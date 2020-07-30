GCS: 5,479 Romanians abroad - confirmed as infected with novel coronavirus, 123 deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) says on Thursday that 5,479 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, is 123, this data being unmodified since the last report.

Of the 5,479 Romanian citizens confirmed as infected, 1,891 are in Italy, 561 are in Spain, 124 in France, 2,551 in Germany, 157 in Britain, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 16 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of Congo.

Since the start of the pandemic and until this moment, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil and the Republic of Congo.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 165 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.