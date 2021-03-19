GCS: 5,593 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 38,000 tests in 24hrs

A total of 5,593 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 38,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS says.

As of Friday, 886,752 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 798,985 were declared cured.

To date, 6,445,769 RT-PCR tests and 484,572 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 28,337 RT-PCR tests were carried out (16,882 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,455 on request) and 10,333 rapid antigen tests.

Also, since the previous GCS report, the results of 68 RT-PCR tests have been reported, tests processed before the last 24 hours and sent until March 19.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, 1,105 people were reconfirmed positive.