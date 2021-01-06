GCS: 5,719 new COVID-19 cases; tests in past 24 hours - 34,343

A number of 5,719 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 34,343 tests at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Wednesday, 654,007 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 586,764 people were declared cured.

At the national level, 4,902,726 tests have been processed to date. Of these, 34,343 have been performed in the past 24 hours, 22,072 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,271 upon request.