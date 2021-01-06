 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 5,719 new COVID-19 cases; tests in past 24 hours - 34,343

digi24.ro
covid-19

A number of 5,719 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 34,343 tests at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Wednesday, 654,007 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 586,764 people were declared cured.

At the national level, 4,902,726 tests have been processed to date. Of these, 34,343 have been performed in the past 24 hours, 22,072 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,271 upon request.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.