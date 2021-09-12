 
     
GCS: 600 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 4,813 persons hospitalized, 141 of them children

A number of 4,813 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 141 are children, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

According to the same source, 600 patients of the total number of patients hospitalized are in intensive care, nine of them children.

In Romania, 19,636 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 4,404 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,955 people are in quarantine at home, and 236 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 1,509 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112, Agerpres informs.

